By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD
BAGHDAD Dec 7 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi said on Monday that most of the oil produced in Islamic
State-held territory in Iraq and Syria was being smuggled
through Turkey.
Turkey has repeatedly strongly denied any state involvement
in smuggling oil from Islamic State-controlled parts of Syria or
Iraq and says it has made progress in combating fuel smuggling
networks that have operated on its borders for decades.
In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier on Monday, Abadi "stressed the importance of stopping
oil smuggling by the terrorist gangs of Daesh, most of which is
smuggled through Turkey", according to a statement posted on his
website.
Daesh is another name for Islamic State.
The Iraqi accusation comes at a time of heightened tension
between Baghdad and Ankara, which deployed a heavily armed
contingent of forces to a camp near the front line in northern
Iraq last week.
Iraq says the deployment is a violation of its sovereignty
and has threatened to refer the case to the United Nations
Security Council unless Turkey withdraws its forces.
Abadi's remark also echoes recent accusations made by Russia
that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were
personally benefiting from smuggling oil from Islamic State-held
territory. Erdogan denies the charges and has said he would
stand down if such allegations were proven true.
The accusations about Turkey's role in smuggling oil came to
the fore after Turkish jets downed a Russian bomber on the
Syrian border, in the most serious incident between Russia and a
NATO state in half a century.
A senior U.S. State Department official played down the
Russian allegations and said the amount of oil being smuggled
into Turkey from Syria was not enough for anyone to profit from
it significantly.
U.S. officials say coalition air strikes have destroyed
hundreds of IS oil trucks, depriving the insurgents of a key
source of income.
British, French and U.S. jets recently targeted Islamic
State-controlled oil fields in eastern Syria as part of a
campaign to cut the financial lifeline of the militant group.
(Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Gareth Jones)