ASTANA May 4 Syria's armed opposition said on
Thursday it could not accept creating safe zones in Syria
because it threatens the country's territorial integrity and
said it would also not recognize Iran as a guarantor of the
peace plan.
"We want Syria to maintain its integrity," opposition
delegate Osama Abu Zaid said after the three guarantor states,
Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on creating safe
zones in Syria at peace talks held in the Kazakh capital Astana.
"We are against the division of Syria. As for the
agreements, we are not a party to that agreement and of course
we will never be in favor (of it) as long as Iran is called a
guarantor state."
Abu Zaid also said that there is "a huge gap" between
Russia's promises and actions.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)