BEIRUT, March 28 Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front have seized major parts of Syria's city of Idlib for the first time since the conflict in the country began, fighters and a monitoring group said on Saturday.

Idlib, a city of 100,000 people, is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo and is also close to the coastal province of Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by David Evans)