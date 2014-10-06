By Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI Oct 6 A group of Indian Islamic
militants, operating out of Pakistan, has called for attacks on
non Muslims in the region in retaliation for U.S.-led air
strikes on fighters of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The head of the little-known Ansar al-Tawhid fi'Bilad
al-Hind urged Muslims to kill foreigners and other infidels in
mainly Hindu India where Muslims have largely stayed away from
global jihad.
"If you are in the fortunate position to kill an American or
European, whether French or Australian or Canadian, or other
unbelievers who have declared war on the Islamic State, then do
so," said Maulana Abdul Rehman al-Nadwi al-Hindi in a 30-minute
video posted online last week.
Indian security analysts said that Maulana Abdul Rehman is a
pseudonym for fugitive jihadist Sultan Abdul Kadir Armar, a
former resident of southern India who attended an Islamist
seminary before going to Pakistan.
"Kill the idol worshippers wherever you find them ... shoot
them if you can, stab them, throw stones at their heads, poison
them, run them over, burn their fields - and if you are unable
... spit in their faces," al-Hindi said, referring to Hindus.
The emergence of a Islamic State-aligned militant group in
India comes weeks after al Qaeda announced the formation of an
Indian branch, aiming to rouse the world's third largest Muslim
population into action.
"There is no doubt that the radicalisation process has begun
in different parts of the country. Islamic fundamentalists are
seeking to indoctrinate Indian Muslims," said Ajay Sahni,
executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in
New Delhi which monitors militant groups across South Asia.
The rapid rise of the Islamic State has evoked admiration
among some groups in India and the flags of the insurgent group
have appeared at rallies in Indian Kashmir, the country's only
Muslim-majority state and the site of a nearly 25-year armed
revolt.
The push for new jihadi recruits comes at a time of
increased tension between Muslims and Hindus in India following
the election of Narendra Modi as prime minister in May. Some of
Modi's Hindu nationalist followers have been stirring up
communal differences.
India has long believed that its democracy provided a
platform for Muslims and other minority groups to address
grievances and that they didn't have to turn to violent jihad to
pursue their aims.
Modi said last month that al Qaeda would struggle to recruit
members from India's 175-million strong Muslim community and
praised Muslims for their commitment to fight for the country.
Two suspected al Qaeda supporters were killed when a bomb
they were making exploded in a house in the state of West Bengal
on Oct. 2, police told Reuters. Police said they found documents
linked to al Qaeda and Chechen rebels.
