NEW DELHI Dec 15 A popular pro-Islamic State
Twitter account traced to an Indian engineer was back up on
Monday as police combed through tens of thousands of followers
to identify sympathisers of the militant group.
Mehdi Masoor Biswas, who police said was behind the
@ShamiWitness Twitter handle, has cooperated with investigators
since he was picked up from his one-room apartment in Bengaluru
city on Saturday, the government said.
His account was disabled at that time and it was not clear
how it became active again. Police said the account was part of
their investigation but not under their control.
Security officials said @ShamiWitness had been reactivated
to determine if Mehdi was a cheerleader or an online recruiter
for Islamic State.
"Police are investigating if there are more people like
Mehdi," said Hemant Nimbalkar, a joint commissioner of police in
India's high-tech capital previously known as Bangalore.
Biswas told police that more than 60 percent of his Twitter
followers were non-Muslims and the majority of his Muslim
followers were from Western countries, particularly Britain,
Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
Each day, Mehdi, 24, sent out hundreds of posts, applauding
Islamic State's advances in Iraq and Syria and mocking its
enemies, while working by day as a food company executive.
His interrogation had indicated that his activities were
limited to posting and reposting of pro-ISIS material on his
Twitter account and other social media sites, Singh said, adding
that Mehdi had denied recruiting volunteers.
India has the world's third-largest Muslim population, but
they have largely shunned Islamist causes. Police say only four
Indians are known to have joined Islamic State fighters, and one
had since returned and is in custody.
The clean-shaven Mehdi's role as a propagandist for the
Middle Eastern group, revealed by Britain's Channel 4, has
exposed India's vulnerabilities and its inability to keep track
of people turning to the group's violent ideology.
Mehdi told police he started following developments in
Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan while in college and had been active
on social networking sites since 2009.
Originally using the name "El Saltador" he began sharing
information about the war in Syria and gradually became an
online voice with an apparently vast knowledge of the conflict,
but always with a polite tone.
By the beginning of this year, he was cheering the successes
of Islamic State and praising its fighters after their deaths.
"You bros talked the talk, walked the walk," he wrote about
Iftikhar Jaman, a British ISIS fighter killed in Syria a year
ago.
