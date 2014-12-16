By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 16 India on Tuesday declared a
ban on Islamic State, days after having detained an engineer for
running a popular Twitter account extolling the militant group's
military campaign.
India has the world's third-largest population of Muslims,
but they have largely shunned Islamist causes. Police say only
four Indians are known to have joined Islamic State, and one has
since returned and is in custody.
Until now, India had held off on a ban on Islamic State,
because of the group's lack of activity in the country and
worries over the fate of 39 Indian construction workers missing
in Iraq this year, who are believed to be held by the group.
Officials had also suggested it would be harder to track
sympathizers if the group was banned, driving them towards
covert activity.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament the government
aimed to limit the activities of the Middle Eastern group which
has carved out swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.
"We had taken cognizance of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
activities in other countries," he said. "As a first step we
have banned this outfit in India."
On Saturday, police picked up Mehdi Masoor Biswas, a
24-year-old food company executive from the southern tech hub of
Bengaluru, saying he was running the pro-Islamic State Twitter
handle @ShamiWitness that had 17,800 followers, including
hundreds of foreign fighters for the group.
Police were poring over 129,000 tweets he had posted over
several years to determine if he was simply a cheerleader for
the group or an online recruiter, an officer said.
"It is true the number of Indians in the group or involved
in its activities is only a handful," Singh said. "But I want to
make clear we are taking this seriously."
A ban on the group makes it easier for police to prosecute
suspects, an aide said.
Officials had feared a ban on Islamic State could endanger
the lives of 39 men believed to be held by the group since June.
There has been no word yet on the fate of the workers.
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)