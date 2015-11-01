(Adds detail)
DUBAI Nov 1 Iran's clerical supreme leader said
elections should be held in Syria to end the civil war there and
criticised foreign powers that arm and fund Syrian opposition
fighters, state television reported on Sunday.
In an annual address to the Islamic Republic's top
diplomats, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said that U.S. objectives
in the Middle East were the opposite of Iran's and that
negotiating with Washington on regional issues was meaningless.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the meeting
after returning from inconclusive talks with world powers in
Vienna on Friday aimed at finding a solution to the war, the
first time Iran had participated in such talks.
"The solution to the Syrian question is elections, and for
this it is necessary to stop military and financial aid to the
opposition," several state media outlets quoted Khamenei as
saying.
Iran has backed President Bashar al-Assad throughout Syria's
conflict and sent troops to assist his army. Other regional
powers, including Iran's rival Saudi Arabia, support a variety
of armed rebel factions. The war, in its fifth year, has killed
around 250,000 people and displaced millions more.
The Vienna talks were attended by 17 countries including the
United States, which has called for Assad to leave power as part
of a political transition process. He has refused to do so.
But Khamenei, who tolerated talks with the United States to
reach a deal on Iran's disputed nuclear programme in July, has
ruled out negotiating with Washington on any other issue.
"The Americans are trying to impose their own interests, not
resolve issues, 60 or 70 percent through negotiations and the
rest through illegal actions. So what is the meaning of
negotiating with them?" the conservative hardline leader said.
