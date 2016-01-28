MOSCOW Jan 28 Iran considers it important that "terrorists in a new mask" should not sit down for talks between the Syrian government and the opposition, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

Amirabdollahian, on a visit to Russia, criticised Saudi Arabia for insisting on including "terrorists" in the list of Syrian opposition groups for the Syria peace talks in Geneva.

