U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday he received assurances during talks with President Donald Trump and his administration of increasing American support as he presses his country's campaign against Islamic State.

"We have been given assurances that the (U.S.) support will not only continue but will accelerate for Iraq to accomplish the task," Abadi said following talks with Trump at the White House.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yara Bayoumy)