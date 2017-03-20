Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday he received assurances during talks with President Donald Trump and his administration of increasing American support as he presses his country's campaign against Islamic State.
"We have been given assurances that the (U.S.) support will not only continue but will accelerate for Iraq to accomplish the task," Abadi said following talks with Trump at the White House.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yara Bayoumy)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.