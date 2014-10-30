(Repeats story, text unchanged)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Oct 29 When Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi took office, he was regarded as a moderate Shi'ite
leader who could win over powerful Sunni tribal chiefs to the
fight against Islamic State.
Three months later, Sunnis who once helped U.S. Marines kick
the Islamic State's predecessor al Qaeda out of Iraq view Abadi
with deep scepticism because he has yet to deliver on promises
to support their neglected Sunni heartland Anbar province.
Abadi, for his part, seems mistrustful of tribal leaders,
who are plagued by divisions and accused of misuse of government
funds and military support in the past.
A 62-year-old British-educated Shi'ite Muslim engineer,
Abadi is a much more conciliatory figure than his predecessor
Nuri al-Maliki, whose policies were seen by most Sunnis as
discriminatory, leading to an uprising in Sunni areas that was
exploited by Islamic State fighters this year.
Washington, now providing air support for Iraqi forces,
hopes that the new prime minister's outreach can rebuild the
shaky alliance with Sunni tribal figures, particularly in Anbar,
which helped the U.S. Marines defeat al Qaeda during the "surge"
offensive of 2006-2007.
But on the evidence of a televised meeting Abadi called this
week with tribal leaders, he still faces a tough task. The prime
minister spoke with little evident charisma, and many of the
sheikhs listened to his appeal in stony silence. When they left,
they said the government still hadn't understood their
grievances or given them firm enough promises of support.
"We're bewildered by Abadi's policy towards Anbar. We want
to live in peace and bring back displaced families and stop the
bloodshed," said senior tribal Sheikh Lawrence al-Hardan from
Garma town in Anbar.
"But the big question is will Abadi be able to tackle all
these issues? The answer is no. What's happening in the country
is beyond Abadi's ability and capacity."
Officials in Abadi's office were not immediately available
for comment.
ANBAR UNDER SERIOUS THREAT
One of the main battlefields now, as it was in 2006-2007, is
Anbar, the vast western desert province that includes the Sunni
tribe-dominated towns in the Euphrates River valley running from
the Syrian border to the western outskirts of Baghdad.
Islamic State was on the march in Anbar this year even
before it seized much of northern Iraq in June. Even as the
government and fighters from the autonomous Kurdish region have
begun to recapture territory in the north, Islamic State has
pressed its advances in Anbar, coming ever closer to Baghdad.
It is now encircling the province's largest air base, Ain
al-Asad, and the vital Haditha dam on the Euphrates. Its
fighters control towns from the Syrian border to parts of
provincial capital Ramadi and into the lush irrigated areas near
Baghdad.
Sunni tribal fighters that have dared to oppose Islamic
State are outmanned and say the U.S. military and Iraqi
government are not sending enough support. Many have paid a high
price for standing up to the fighters in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, Islamic State fighters rounded up and executed
35 tribesmen in Hit, a Euphrates town in Anbar, officials said.
"We asked the prime minister to urgently arm anti-Islamic
State tribal fighters. We told him each day that passes adds
more complication to the situation in Anbar and the government
needs to take immediate actions on ground," said Sheikh Naeem
al-Ga'oud, from the prominent Albu Nimir tribe.
"But speaking honestly all what we got out of the meeting
with Abadi was promises."
The tribes say they want weapons to defend themselves. But
handing out guns is tricky in a province where loyalties are
often obscure.
Ga'oud and other tribal figures told Reuters that Abadi
would not give any firm responses to requests for weapons,
arguing that past arms shipments were not monitored properly.
Tribal leaders acknowledge that previous arms shipments went
awry, but blame the government for mishandling them.
"We know the fact that most of the arms which were supplied
to some tribal figures by Maliki in April ended up in the hands
of Islamic State fighters," said Ga'oud.
Other tribal figures said the tribes themselves need to do
more to coordinate their activity to win government support.
"Before we talk about Abadi's ability to handle Anbar, I
should say that Anbar's tribal leaders themselves are divided
and completely lack the coordination which was reflected in the
government's position (in the meeting)," said tribal leader
Wisam al-Hardan, who fought al-Qaeda in the past.
"Abadi's government needs to first assess the seriousness
and readiness among Anbar's tribal leaders before it takes any
decision to support them to fight Islamic State."
Many of the Sunni tribal leaders say they can never trust
the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad until it does more to rein
in Shi'ite militia, which Sunnis accuse of kidnapping, torturing
and killing with impunity.
So far there is no sign of the government dismantling the
Shi'ite militia, which mobilised to defend Baghdad when the
Iraqi army melted away in the face of an Islamic State onslaught
in the north in June.
"If Abadi wants us to help him fight Islamic State then he
should start battling the militias," Sheikh Ali Hatem Suleiman,
one of the leaders of the Sunni revolt against Maliki.
