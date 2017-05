A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

WASHINGTON The United States expects to raise about $2 billion from donor nations for Iraq's needs during a pledging conference in Washington this week, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

"We're hoping to raise in excess of $2 billion in what has been a roughly six-and-a-half-week pledging effort," the official told reporters a day before the conference.

