(Adds quotes from launch event)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, June 4 The United Nations launched an
appeal on Thursday for half a billion dollars in international
aid to tackle a worsening humanitarian crisis in Iraq triggered
by the conflict with Islamic State militants.
Lise Grande, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Iraq,
said the United Nations would be forced to slash or shut down
more than half its aid operations in Iraq without an immediate
injection of new funds.
The world body said it was asking donors for $497 million to
pay for shelter, food and water over the next six months for
millions of Iraqis forced from their homes or otherwise affected
by violence between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters.
"In the months ahead the humanitarian situation is going to
get worse ... By the end of 2015, 10 million Iraqis are likely
to need some form of life-saving assistance," Grande said,
launching the appeal at the European Parliament.
Islamic State fighters swept through north Iraq last June as
Iraq's army disintegrated. Their advance was contained by
Shi'ite militias and Kurdish peshmerga fighters, backed by
U.S.-led air strikes.
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries are
preparing to launch a counter-offensive to retake the city of
Ramadi, which fell to the militants in May.
Violence has already forced nearly 3 million Iraqis from
their homes, the U.N. says.
Grande said more than 4.4 million Iraqis needed food as key
agricultural areas, including large parts of Iraq's cereal belt,
had fallen under Islamic State control.
World Health Organisation Director-General Margaret Chan
said public services for health, water, and sanitation, were
collapsing.
"Crowded, unsanitary conditions bring a high risk of
infectious diseases, especially for the millions who have been
internally displaced ... Cases of measles are now being reported
from all 18 governorates. Cholera is endemic," she said.
The speaker of Iraq's parliament, Salim al-Jabouri, said the
Islamic State advance had put Iraqis' future under severe
threat.
A slump in crude prices and the loss of some oil fields to
Islamic State has increased Iraq's need for international help.
"The fact that we have all the oil in our country that we
are unable to use ... means we can't help the internally
displaced people who are victims of the terrible terrorism
perpetrated by Daesh," Jabouri said, referring to Islamic State.
The European Union's executive Commission announced an extra
25 million euros ($28.2 million) in humanitarian aid for Iraq,
bringing its 2015 total to more than 63 million euros.
In Geneva, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres called
for U.N. and other aid agencies to "get out of their comfort
zone" and reach tens of thousands of Iraqis who have fled
fighting and are in desperate need of aid and health care in
areas including north of Mosul, south of Kirkuk and the
outskirts of Baghdad.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Isabel
Coles; Editing by Dominic Evans)