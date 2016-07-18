(Adds details, quotes from conference call)
WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States expects to
raise more than $2 billion this week for war-torn Iraq during a
pledging conference in Washington, a senior State Department
official said on Monday.
"We're hoping to raise in excess of $2 billion in what has
been a roughly six-and-a-half-week pledging effort," the
official told reporters ahead of the main pledge session for
donor countries on Wednesday.
The Iraq donor meeting of 24 countries is being co-hosted by
the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait and the
Netherlands.
A broader meeting on a U.S.-led campaign to fight Islamic
State militants will be held on Thursday.
The conference is seeking to raise fresh funds to help Iraqi
communities get back on their feet once their towns have been
recaptured from Islamic State, as well as assist with the
clearing of unexploded munitions preventing people from
returning home, the official said.
The funds will mainly help deal with Iraq's humanitarian
crisis, where more than 3.3 million people have been displaced
by conflict, the official added.
The United Nations has estimated that Iraq needs a total of
$4.5 billion in humanitarian assistance. That is far more than
the $778 million that is currently set by the U.N.-led
humanitarian response plan for Iraq, according to U.S. and other
officials.
Separately, the United Nations said in Geneva on Monday it
needed $284 million in aid to prepare for humanitarian needs
from an expected Iraqi assault on the Islamic State stronghold
of Mosul. An estimated $1.8 billion would be needed to deal with
the aftermath, it added.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has pledged to retake
Mosul, Islamic State's de facto Iraqi capital, by the end of the
year.
