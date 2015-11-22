BAGHDAD Nov 22 Iraq said it was suspending
flights between Baghdad and the northern cities of Erbil and
Sulaimaniya for two days starting on Monday due to military
traffic from Russia's air campaign in neighbouring Syria.
Iraq's civil aviation authority said in a statement the
decision was made "to protect travellers and because of the
crossing of cruise missiles and bombers in the northern part of
Iraq launched from the Caspian Sea."
Russia began launching cruise missiles and long-range
bombers from warships in the Caspian last month, passing over
Iran and Iraq and covering a distance of some 1,500 km (900
miles) to reach their targets.
It was not immediately clear if Baghdad was expecting an
increase in such activity this week. Iraq announced intelligence
and security cooperation last month with Russia, Iran and Syria
to counter the threat from Islamic State.
Moscow also uses bombers from Russian air bases to launch
air strikes it says were requested by Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. It contends its main target is Islamic State militants
who control large swathes of Syria and Iraq, but it has been
accused of hitting other targets, including territory occupied
by Western-backed rebels.
U.S. officials said last month four missiles launched from
Russian warships in the Caspian Sea had crashed in Iran, but
Russia insisted they had reached their targets in Syria.
The terrain-hugging Kalibr cruise missiles, which NATO has
codenamed Sizzler, fly at an altitude of 50 metres (164 feet)
and are accurate to within three metres, according to the
Russian Defence Ministry.
A U.S.-led coalition has also been bombing Islamic State
targets in Iraq and Syria for more than a year.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alan
Crosby)