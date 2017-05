BAGHDAD The area around Baghdad's international airport was shelled on Monday, with two dozen projectiles exploding within its secured perimeter, witnesses and security officials said.

A witness who lives near the airport heard about twenty explosions that a security source said was a bombardment targeting the airport.

It was not clear if any of the airport's facilities were hit and whether rockets or mortar fire were used in the shelling.

