By Huda Majeed
MOSUL, Iraq, March 10 Extensive excavations by
Islamic State militants under Mosul's ancient Mosque of Jonah
show they took care to preserve artifacts for loot, a local
archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public
desecration of antiquities.
The ultra-hardline Islamists seized the mosque when they
stormed through northern Iraq three years ago, bulldozing and
dynamiting ancient sites and smashing statues and sculptures,
declaring them all idolatrous.
Jonah's mosque was blown up in July 2014, but experts
surveying the damage after it was recaptured in January by a
U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign found a network of tunnels dug by the
militants, leading down to a 7th century BC Assyrian palace.
The careful way the tunnels were dug show the militants
wanted to keep the treasures intact, said archaeologist Musab
Mohammed Jassim, from the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage
Department
"They used simple tools and chisels to dig the tunnels, in
order not to damage the artifacts," he said, standing near the
tunnel network which leads from the mosque ruins above ground to
the much older subterranean palace.
The digging "was carried out according to a plan and a
knowledge of the palace," he added.
The efforts to avoid damaging the antiquities contrast with
the destruction of ancient sites across Islamic State's
self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq, from the desert city
of Palmyra to the Assyrian capital of Nimrud, south of Mosul.
The desecration was recorded on video and widely published
by Islamic State supporters, who protrayed it as part of their
campaign to erase any cultural history which contravenes their
extreme interpretation of Sunni Islam.
However the United States has said looting and smuggling of
artifacts has been a significant source of income for the
militants. In July 2015 the U.S. handed Iraq a hoard of
antiquities it said it had seized from Islamic State in Syria.
PALACE REVEALED
While Islamic State's 30-month occupation of the Mosque of
Jonah left a legacy of damage and theft, it has also opened up
fresh opportunities for archaeologists.
Excavations which were launched in 2004, the year after the
U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, revealed an entrance to the palace of
Assyrian king Esarhaddon, guarded by large lamassus -
human-headed winged bulls carved from stone.
But work halted shortly after because it threatened the
foundations of the mosque, built over the reputed burial site of
the biblical prophet revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims -
who know him as Nabi Yunis.
"The whole palace remained untouched by the experts and
foreign excavation," Jassim said as he toured the tunnels, still
lined with broken bits of pottery as well as sections of stone
panel with carved figures and cuneiform text.
"So this site, the Esarhaddon Palace, maintained all its
features...It contains large collections of sculptures of
different sizes and shapes and valuable artifacts".
Esarhaddon, who ruled ancient Assyria for 12 years in the
early 7th century BC, was the son of Sennacherib whose military
campaigns against Babylon and the kingdom of Judah are recorded
in the bible.
A U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign dislodged Islamic State from
most Iraqi cities captured in 2014 and 2015. The militant group
is now fighting in its last major urban stronghold, in the
western part of Mosul.
Iraqi forces earlier this week captured the ransacked main
museum of Mosul, where the militants filmed themselves
destroying priceless statues.
