Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (front 2nd L) walks during his visit to an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday dismissed three top officials in charge of Baghdad's security after a bombing over the weekend killed nearly 300 people and caused outrage at the inadequacy of emergency services and the security apparatus.

A statement posted on his Facebook page said he had fired the commander of military operations, security services and intelligence in the capital.

The bombing, claimed by the militant group Islamic State, was the deadliest bombing in Iraq since U.S.-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein 13 years ago.

(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland)