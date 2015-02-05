BAGHDAD Feb 5 Baghdad's decade-old curfew will
end on Saturday and four neighbourhoods will be "demilitarised",
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday, as he
tries to normalise the capital.
Some form of curfew has been in place since the U.S.-led
invasion to topple Saddam Hussein in 2003, hindering commercial
and civilian movement. The midnight (2100 GMT) to 5 a.m. curfew
has been in place for more than seven years.
Deadly attacks remain a regular occurrence in Baghdad. Four
bombs went off in a central district on Tuesday, killing nine
civilians and wounding 25 others. At least 12 people were killed
on Friday by bombs at a busy market.
But Abadi's spokesman Rafid Jaboori told Reuters, "Baghdad
was under real threat only a few months ago, but now Baghdad is
secure enough ... to lift the night-time curfew."
"Life goes on although Iraq is at war and is aiming to
liberate the rest of the country," he said.
Islamic State looked set to attack Baghdad in mid-2014 after
sweeping towards the capital from the north and west but Kurdish
fighters and Shi'ite militias pushed back the radical jihadist
group, reducing but not eliminating the threat.
While much of Iraq remains out of Abadi's direct control,
inside the capital he has empowered the police to arrest wayward
militia members suspected of kidnapping civilians and has sought
to ban armed convoys parading through Baghdad.
Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan told
Reuters that demilitarising the Khadimiya, Adhamiya, Mansour and
Saidiya districts meant heavy weapons would be banned, some
checkpoints would be closed and local security forces rather
than national security units would make arrests in those areas.
Checkpoints along major roads and at the entrance to most
neighbourhoods have become a fact of life for Baghdad residents,
creating long lines of traffic while politicians' convoys speed
through the city with armed guards who act with impunity.
Abadi ordered a separate neighbourhood demilitarised last
weekend after heavily armed gunmen protesting against an alleged
kidnapping clashed with security forces.
