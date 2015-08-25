BAGHDAD Aug 25 Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi
said the battle over the northern town of Baiji and its refinery
- Iraq's largest - was critical to the fight against Islamic
State.
The town, about 190 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad, has
been a battlefront for more than a year since its seizure by the
Islamists in June 2014 as they swept through much of northern
Iraq towards the capital.
If Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia fighters regain
full control around Baiji, it could help them push north towards
the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and offset losses in the
western province of Anbar.
"The Baiji battle is a challenge to the heart of Daesh and
the fundamental existence of Daesh," Abadi said on Monday night,
using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. "Victory in this
battle is critical to ending Daesh's presence in Iraq."
Abadi was speaking to military commanders during a visit to
Salahuddin province where Baiji is situated.
A field commander told state television on Tuesday that
Iraqi forces, supported by militia fighters and U.S.-led
coalition air strikes, had regained control of the western
suburb of Tel Abu Jarad.
Control of Baiji neighbourhoods has changed hands many times
during the conflict. Authorities said last month they had
recaptured most of the town, but the radical jihadist group
attacked central neighbourhoods days later, forcing
pro-government forces to pull back.
A police colonel was killed on Sunday and four police
wounded in an ambush by Islamic State in eastern Baiji, a police
source said.
Security forces and militia groups are also fighting Islamic
State in Anbar province, the Sunni heartland in western Iraq,
but advances have been slowed by challenging terrain, sectarian
sensitivities and political tensions.
