WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that it has seen reports of attacks on a base in northern Iraq where Turkish troops are stationed, and condemned the violence.

"Now more than ever, it will be important for Iraq and Turkey to accelerate their efforts to de-escalate tensions, ensure dialogue remains constructive, reaffirm support for Iraqi security and sovereignty, and strengthen their cooperation against (Islamic State)," Vice President Joe Biden's office said in a statement.

Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday and the leaders welcomed "initial indications" that some Turkish forces were leaving Iraq after protests from Baghdad, the White House said.

