BAGHDAD The death toll in a suicide bombing in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala rose to 24 on Monday, police and hospital sources said.

A further 55 people were wounded in the attack at a funeral for a Shi'ite Muslim militia fighter in Muqdadiya, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Baghdad.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Dominic Evans)