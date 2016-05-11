BAGHDAD Two car bombs targeting civilians in separate Baghdad neighbourhoods killed at least 22 people on Wednesday, police source said, following a blast in Sadr City that left at least 52 people dead.

One blast hit the entrance to Kadhimiya, a mostly Shi'ite Muslim district in the northwest of the Iraqi capital, killing 15 and wounding 33 others.

The other bomb went off on a commercial thoroughfare in a predominately Sunni district of western Baghdad, killing seven and wounding 20. The sources said the tolls for both attacks were expected to rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the later bombs, but Islamic State said it was behind the Sadr City attack.

