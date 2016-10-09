Rouhani leads Iran presidential race - interior ministry official
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
BAGHDAD At least ten people, including four policemen, were killed by a suicide bomber in a car that targeted a checkpoint in northern Iraq on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attack happened in Udhaim, a Sunni town 90 km (56 miles) north of Baghdad that U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces and Iran-backed Shi'ite militias took back from Islamic State last year.
The ultra-hardline Sunni insurgents still control vast areas in northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul, captured in 2014.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.