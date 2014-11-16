* Attack occurred at security checkpoint
* Second bomb in central Baghdad 2 hours later kills 3
BAGHDAD Nov 16 A car bomb exploded on the
perimeter of Baghdad's heavily guarded international airport
complex on Sunday, wounding five people, security sources said.
The blast occurred at a security checkpoint close to a
parking lot where passengers are searched before boarding
airport taxis, three sources said. The checkpoint is several
kilometres from the terminal building.
Twitter accounts that support Islamic State distributed
messages saying the group claimed responsibility for the attack
by what they described as "the first" suicide bomber "to receive
the Americans" exiting from the airport. However, security and
police sources gave no indication that any American had been
targeted.
An airport official said authorities tightened security
while air traffic was normal.
Around two hours later, a roadside bomb exploded in a
commercial area of Baghdad about five km (three miles) from the
airport. Three people were killed and seven wounded, said
security sources and medics.
Islamic State militants who swept through the north of the
country in June and hold large parts of western Iraq have
claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and other attacks in
Baghdad and further afield.
The presence of the Sunni insurgents has fueled sectarian
tensions, deepening a security crisis and drawing U.S. air
strikes after Western hostages were beheaded.
The air campaign, which includes neighbouring Syria, has
helped to prevent further Islamic State advances in recent
weeks.
The United States' top military officer told American troops
on a surprise visit to Baghdad on Saturday that the momentum in
the battle with Islamic State was "starting to turn", but
predicted a drawn-out campaign lasting several years.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing
by David Stamp)