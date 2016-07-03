BRIEF-Cre8tek signs memorandum of understanding with Deloitte
* Under the agreement Deloitte will collaborate with Flamingo to identify opportunities, initially in the Australian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAGHDAD, July 3 More than 82 people were killed and 200 injured in two bombings that hit Baghdad around midnight Saturday, nearly all of them in a blast targeting a busy shopping area as they celebrated Ramadan, police and medical sources said Sunday.
A truck-refrigerator packed with explosives blew up in Karrada, killing 80 people and injuring at least 200. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement circulated online by supporters of the ultra-hard line Sunni group. It said the blast was a suicide bombing. (Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli)
* Under the agreement Deloitte will collaborate with Flamingo to identify opportunities, initially in the Australian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australia and New Zealand appeared to have escaped largely unscathed as they woke up for their first business day since a massive ransomware worm hit thousands of computer systems around the world, disrupting operations at hospitals, shops and schools.