KIRKUK, Iraq Feb 25 Four bombs went off on
Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the
northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources
said.
The pipeline delivers crude from the Bai Hassan oilfield to
a degassing station in Kirkuk, though pumping had been halted
for maintenance at the time of the blasts, security sources and
officials at the state-run North Oil Company said.
"Four bombs blew up near a pipeline in Bai Hassan oilfield
this morning, causing a fire. Firefighters are trying to put out
the blaze," said an oil engineer.
One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two
were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached
the location of the first blast, a Kurdish security member said.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Ahmed Rasheed;
editing by David Clarke)