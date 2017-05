Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, Iraq July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

WASHINGTON The White House on Sunday condemned Baghdad bombings in which nearly 120 people were killed and 200 wounded, saying the attack only strengthened the United States' resolve to confront Islamic State.

"We remain united with the Iraqi people and government in our combined efforts to destroy ISIL," said the White House statement referring to the Islamic State.

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker, editing by David Evans)