MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi government forces were moving steadily towards Mosul's Grand Mosque on Wednesday after taking control of the bridge leading to the Islamic State-held Old City, police said.

"Our troops are making a steady advance towards the Grand Mosque and we are now less than 800 meters from the mosque," a federal police spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Louise Ireland)