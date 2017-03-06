BAGHDAD, March 6 U.S.-backed Iraqi forces captured on Monday Mosul's al-Hurriya bridge, which leads to the Islamic State-held old city center from the south, a military media officer told Reuters.

The al-Hurriya bridge is the second bridge in Mosul to be secured by the Iraqi forces, after securing one located further south, in the offensive that started on the western part of the city on Feb. 19.

All of Mosul's five bridges over the Tigris river are destroyed but their capture and repair would facilitate the offensive against the militants, who control the northern Iraqi city since 2014.

Al-Hurriya bridge is one of two bridges that lead to the old city center, the other one is located further north.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Randy Fabi)