A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces is driven in the streets of Ramadi, in this January 16, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/Files

BAGHDAD A British national has been killed in Iraq's Ramadi, where a U.S. company is clearing mines left by Islamic State when the city was retaken in December, the British embassy in Baghdad said on Monday.

"The British embassy is aware that there has been a British national killed in Ramadi," the statement said, giving no further details.

Janus Global Operations has Western contractors working with Iraqis demining roads and buildings in Ramadi, 100 km (62 miles) west of Baghdad.

Company officials were not immediately available to comment.

