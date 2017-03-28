WASHINGTON, March 28 Ash Carter, who until
January was U.S. defense secretary, said on Tuesday he did not
see major changes in the campaign against Islamic State since
President Donald Trump took office, amid accusations the U.S.
military may be relaxing rules protecting civilians.
"I don't see overall major changes and I certainly hope they
stay on the path that we set because I think that's the right
path," Carter said at a forum at Harvard University, in his
first public address since leaving the post.
Carter declined to speculate about the investigation into an
explosion in Mosul believed to have killed scores of civilians,
even as he stressed the importance of probes of such incidents.
The U.S. military has acknowledged a possible role in the
incident but also says Islamic State could be to blame.
