Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON, March 10 The United States has carried out air strikes that it believes have degraded Islamic State's chemical weapons capabilities, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding the intelligence for the strikes was gathered from a militant captured by U.S. commandos.
"We believe that the information we've been able to obtain will allow us to conduct additional operations," said Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook, adding the intelligence came from the "the information we learned from this individual." (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart, editing by G Crosse)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.