WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition is planning to carry out air strikes in support of Iraqi operations against the Islamic State in the city of Tikrit, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity to confirm comments by Iraq's president.

The U.S. official declined to discuss timing of any strikes.

The Pentagon and the White House earlier on Wednesday declined to comment on Iraqi President Fouad Massoum's prediction, in an interview with Reuters, that the coalition would soon carry out strikes in Tikrit, the birthplace of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

