WASHINGTON U.S.-led coalition strikes targeting Islamic State convoys near the Iraqi city of Falluja destroyed more than 200 vehicles in an effort to help Iraqi forces cement their hold on the area, the White House said on Thursday.

Two coalition pilots detected two large convoys on Wednesday night moving away from Falluja and made strikes against them, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. One strike destroyed more than 150 vehicles in one convoy, while more then 50 vehicles were destroyed in the second convoy, he added.

