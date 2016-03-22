(Repeats story with no chang to text)
By Warren Strobel, Jonathan Landay and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, March 21 On Jan. 21, U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry met with Iraq's prime minister in Davos,
Switzerland, and handed him a personal note from President
Barack Obama pleading for urgent action.
Obama's confidential message to Haider al-Abadi, which was
confirmed to Reuters by two U.S. officials and has not been
previously reported, was not about Islamic State or Iraq's
sectarian divide. It was about a potential catastrophe posed by
the dire state of the country's largest dam, whose collapse
could unleash a flood killing tens of thousands of people and
trigger an environmental disaster.
The president's personal intervention indicates how the
fragile Mosul Dam has moved to the forefront of U.S. concerns
over Iraq, reflecting fears its failure would also undermine
U.S. efforts to stabilize Abadi's government and complicate the
war against Islamic State.
It also reflected growing frustration. The U.S. government
felt Baghdad was failing to take the threat seriously enough,
according to interviews with officials at the State Department,
Pentagon, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and
other agencies.
"They dragged their feet on this," said a U.S. official, who
like the other sources declined to be identified.
(Maps showing expected flooding impact of dam break on Mosul
and Baghdad: tmsnrt.rs/1SdaVRm tmsnrt.rs/1SdaDKp)
The Iraqi government declined official comment on those
assertions and on the Obama letter.
A U.S. government briefing paper released in late February
says that the 500,000 to 1.47 million Iraqis living in the
highest-risk areas along the Tigris River "probably would not
survive" the flood's impact unless they evacuated. Swept
hundreds of miles along in the waters would be unexploded
ordnance, chemicals, bodies and buildings.
"Governance and rule of law (would be) disrupted by
widespread human, material, economic, and environmental losses,"
says the paper.
U.S. officials would not disclose the precise contents of
Obama's letter.
Its impact on Iraq's government could not be confirmed. But
11 days after it was delivered, Iraqi Minister of Water
Resources Muhsin al-Shammari's own political party removed him
from responsibility over the dam, according to public
statements. The water minister has publicly downplayed the
threat posed by the dam.
U.S. relations with al-Shammari, an ally of anti-American
cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, had become so bad that when U.S.
Ambassador to Iraq Stuart Jones came to meetings, the minister
would walk out, said an Iraqi government source briefed on Mosul
Dam planning.
A U.S. embassy official in Baghdad confirmed that
al-Shammari would not attend meetings with Jones. In one
instance, U.S. officials were told that al-Shammari sat in an
adjoining room and listened to a meeting via an audio feed. But
cooperation with Abadi has been smooth, the official said.
Al-Shammari has not commented publicly on those meetings. He
has suggested that predictions about the dam are an excuse to
send more foreign troops to the country.
On March 2, Iraq signed a $296 million contract with Italy's
Trevi Group to reinforce the dam in northern Iraq,
which has needed that work since it was built in the early 1980s
on veins of water-soluble gypsum. Italy has said it
will send 450 troops to help protect the dam.
ALARMING STUDY
Obama's decision to send the note was prompted in part by
alarming U.S. intelligence reports and a new U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers study that found that the dam is even more unstable
than believed, U.S. officials said.
Paul Salem, vice president of the Middle East Institute, a
Washington think tank, said that if the dam fails, the ensuing
chaos and damage could trigger the collapse of U.S. ally Abadi's
government and tarnish Obama's international legacy.
Efforts to repair the dam -- which lies about 30 miles (48
km) northwest of the city of Mosul -- have been handicapped by
Iraq's chaotic security situation; political divisions in
Baghdad; years of previous warnings that did not come true; and
a cultural divide, U.S. and Iraqi officials and analysts said.
U.S. officials said Abadi, who is also grappling with the
war against Islamic State, political infighting and budget
shortfalls caused by low oil prices, is now focused on the dam
and overseeing efforts to repair it.
"We've gotten to a point where there's no question (the
Iraqis) are on board," said a senior USAID official.
However, Trevi says it will take four months to prepare the
work site. And the 2.2 mile (3.5 km)-long hydroelectric dam
faces its highest risk between April and June from rising water
levels due to melting snow.
Grout to reinforce the dam must be trucked in from Turkey,
officials said, because the previous factory is in Mosul, now
controlled by Islamic State militants.
"SWISS CHEESE"
Some Iraqi officials said Washington is sounding loud alarms
over the dam to absolve itself of responsibility. The United
States, which invaded Iraq in 2003, could have sought a more
permanent solution before its 2011 pullout of combat troops but
merely kept the dam operating at minimum cost, they contend.
There is no sign that a breach of Mosul Dam is imminent.
But the structure was built on what the senior USAID
official called "the geologic equivalent of Swiss cheese."
The 45-foot (14-meter) high wall of water that would swamp
Mosul city within four hours of a dam breach would be "roughly
what hit Japan during the height of the tsunami" in 2011, he
said.
Maintenance was suspended after Islamic State seized the dam
for two weeks in August 2014, scattering workers and destroying
equipment. Work has resumed in recent months but officials have
said international expertise is needed to prevent collapse.
While the full U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report hasn't
been released, slides summarizing its conclusions and dated Jan.
30, were posted on the Iraqi parliament's website last month.
"All information gathered in the last year indicates Mosul
Dam is at a significantly higher risk of failure than originally
understood and is at a higher risk of failure today than it was
a year ago," says one slide.
A senior Iraqi official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said this U.S. assessment helped drive the decision to finalize
the contract with Trevi group after months of talks.
Richard Coffman, a University of Arkansas assistant
professor of civil engineering, studied satellite radar imagery
and found the dam was sinking by eight millimeters a year.
Resuming grout-pumping operations is only a temporary
solution, he said. "There is a need for a long-term fix."


