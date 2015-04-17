* Al-Douri led an insurgency against Baghdad
By Saif Sameer and Isabel Coles
BAGHDAD/ERBIL, April 17 Ezzat Ibrahim al-Douri,
former right-hand man to late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and
a leader of Iraq's Sunni insurgency, has been reported killed by
Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militias.
Douri was killed in a military operation, Raed al-Jubouri,
the governor of Salahuddin province, told Reuters. The pan-Arab
television network al-Arabiya showed images of a dead man who
looked like al-Douri.
Baghdad has mistakenly announced al-Douri's death several
times before, but this time photos are circulating showing a man
with features and red hair like his. Al-Jubouri told Reuters DNA
from the body would be tested and results released "very soon".
His killing, if confirmed, would be a big blow to the Sunni
insurgency, an alliance of former Baathist officers and Islamic
State.
"The mastermind of terrorist operations has been killed and
he is Ezzat al-Douri," al-Jubouri told Arabiya TV. "Al-Douri is
the biggest mastermind behind all attacks that undermined Iraq.
This news will have an impact on the morale of the fighters."
After the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Douri was ranked sixth on
the U.S. military's list of 55 most wanted Iraqis and a $10
million reward was offered for his capture. Iraqi and U.S.
officials accused him of organizing and leading the insurgency
that swept Iraq in 2005-07.
He evaded capture during the long U.S. occupation as other
Saddam aides were killed or put on trial and sectarian civil war
engulfed the country.
Karim al-Nouri, a leader in the Badr organisation and
spokesman for Shi'ite militias fighting Islamic State, said his
forces had been involved in the operation although they thought
the target was the leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi.
"We received intelligence from our sources that a VIP was in
the city of Hawija and we were waiting to ambush him. Based on
our intelligence, it was believed that the man was al-Baghdadi,
but it turned out to be al-Douri."
"He was the second man after Saddam Hussein and was the
coordinator between the Baath party and IS. The body is now
taken for identification, but we are certain it is al-Douri,"
al-Nouri added.
Khdhayer Almurshidy, an exiled spokesman for Iraq's former
Baath party, said in comments to Iraq's al-Hadath TV that the
reports of al-Douri's death were false.
Al-Jubouri however told Reuters that "a group of security
forces went and surrounded an area and those terrorists were
killed. Three of them were suicide bombers and blew themselves
up. Amongst the bodies was Douri's."
He said the operation was carried out in the Hamrin area
near al Alam in Salahuddin province. Iraqi forces did not know
al-Douri was there beforehand.
Jubouri described the operation as "a major victory and a
strike against the terrorists", referring to Islamic State, a
hardline Sunni Muslim offshoot of al Qaeda which has taken
swathes of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a caliphate.
The Shi'ite-led Baghdad government has mounted an offensive
against Islamic State and former Baathists.
Douri, born in Saddam's hometown Tikrit, helped plot the
1968 coup that brought the Baath party to power. He served as
vice-president until the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that ousted
Saddam.
He was a senior official responsible for northern Iraq when
poison gas was used on Halabja in 1988, killing some 5,000
Kurds. He cut short a visit to Vienna for medical treatment in
1999 to avoid arrest for suspected crimes against humanity.
