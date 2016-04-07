BAGHDAD, April 7 A video clip broadcast on
Saudi-owned television on Thursday suggested that a former
right-hand man to late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein who Iraqi
forces and Shi'ite militias said had been killed a year ago may
still be alive.
Ezzat al-Douri, ranked by Washington after the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion as the sixth most-wanted Iraqi and later a leader of
Iraq's Sunni insurgency, appeared in footage on al-Hadath TV
wearing the green military uniform of Saddam's Baath Party.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, but
comments he made about the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has
been leading a military intervention since March 2015 against
the Iranian-backed Houthis, provided a rough time-frame.
"In Yemen, there are two ways to expel the Persians
(Iranians) and liberate it: the first way ... is to force Iran
and its agents to comply with the (U.N.) Security Council
resolutions," Douri said in the video.
"The second course is to escalate the pursuit of Iranian
agents to end all their abilities and potential."
Iraq said in April 2015 that Douri had been killed in a
military operation and Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed
Shi'ite militia, later said it had conducted DNA tests to prove
Douri's death.
Photographs of a man bearing some resemblance to him were
circulated at the time, though Baghdad had previously announced
Douri's death several times in error.
Iraqi and U.S. officials accused Douri of helping to
organise and lead the insurgency allying former Baathist
officers and Islamists that swept Iraq in 2005-07 and a $10
million reward was offered for his capture.
But he evaded capture during the long U.S. occupation as
other Saddam aides were killed or put on trial and sectarian
civil war engulfed the country.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Catherine Evans)