Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (front 2nd L) walks during his visit to an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Twitter that he was set on Friday to declare victory over Islamic State in Falluja, the Iraqi city held longest by the jihadists, following rapid advances by U.S.-backed government forces into the centre.

Abadi said on Twitter that he would "announce to the Iraqi people tonight victory in the liberation of Falluja".

Fighting in the city continued even after troops raised the Iraqi state flag over the main municipal building in Falluja, an hour's drive from Baghdad, which has almost completely emptied of residents in the past few weeks.

The militants still control parts of the city, and many streets and houses remain mined with explosives.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)