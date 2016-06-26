BAGHDAD, June 26 Iraqi forces recaptured the last remaining district held by Islamic State militants in the city of Falluja on Sunday and the general commanding the operation declared the battle complete.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi claimed victory over Islamic State in Falluja more than a week ago but fighting continued inside the city, including in the Golan district.

"We announce from this place in central Golan district that it has been cleaned by the counter terrorism service and we convey the good news to the Iraqi people that the battle of Falluja is over," Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saidi told state TV.

At least 1,800 militants were killed in the operation to retake Falluja, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)