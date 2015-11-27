BAGHDAD Nov 27 Sweden has suspended all flights
to northern Iraq because of concerns about increased military
activity in the area, the country's transport agency said on
Friday.
Iraq closed its northern airspace for at least 48 hours
earlier this week because of military traffic from Russia's air
campaign in neighbouring Syria.
Commercial routes from the Middle East and Europe were
disrupted, as were reconnaissance and resupply flights for the
U.S.-led coalition that has been bombing Islamic State targets
in Iraq and Syria for more than a year, separately from the
Russian campaign.
Flights had resumed in northern Iraq by Wednesday, but
Sweden's transport agency said in a statement on its website it
was limiting Iraqi Airways and Air Zagros from flying to Erbil
and Sulaimaniya starting on Saturday.
A representative for Air Zagros, operated by a subsidiary of
Turkey's AtlasGlobal, confirmed a weekly connection between
Stockholm and Erbil had been suspended until further notice.
Iraqi Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.
The transport agency's statement said other flights between
Sweden and northern Iraq, including those operated by German
airline Germania, had also been cancelled.
"We understand that our decisions affect those travellers
who can no longer fly to and from northern Iraq. But we have to
put passenger safety first," said Simon Posluk, head of the
transport agency's shipping and aviation facilities.
Russia began launching missiles and long-range bombers at
targets in Syria from warships in the Caspian Sea last month.
They travel some 1,500 km (900 miles) over Iran and Iraq.
An aviation official in Erbil previously said a change in
the missiles' route had brought them "uncomfortably close" to
the airport, which serves the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region
along with the one in Sulaimaniya.
Moscow says its air strikes were requested by Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and contends their main target is
Islamic State militants who control large swathes of Syria and
Iraq. But it has been accused of hitting other targets,
including territory occupied by Western-backed rebels opposed to
Assad.
With competing military demands on the airspace over Iraq
and Syria, flight time and fuel costs for commercial traffic has
risen as aircraft queue to enter narrow corridors.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin in Baghdad and Sven Nordenstam in
Stockholm, editing by Larry King)