Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct
April 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.
BAGHDAD Dec 2 Iraqi ministers agreed on Tuesday to take a 50 percent pay cut while the country grapples with a financial crisis brought about by falling oil prices and a war with Islamic State militants.
Last week the OPEC oil exporter said it had scrapped a draft 2015 budget because of the slide in crude oil prices, which have sharply cut government revenues as Iraq faces additional costs of a long campaign against the Islamist militants.
A statement issued after Tuesday's cabinet meeting said the pay cut would come into effect on January 1 and would last "until the end of the financial crisis".
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
April 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.
April 25 Baker Hughes Inc posted a 15 percent slide in revenue, in contrast to rivals Schlumberger and Halliburton Co, as sluggish activity offshore U.S. Gulf Coast dampened gains from increased drilling on the U.S. shale patch.