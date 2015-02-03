(Adds Sunni boycott on Debaathification measure,details)
BAGHDAD Feb 3 Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a draft law creating a national guard, which Sunni
political figures have described as a necessary step to
achieving national reconciliation.
But a measure to reform the government's ban on former Baath
Party members from government proved divisive. Sunni ministers
boycotted the second draft law, saying it did not go far enough,
while the rest of the cabinet approved it.
It remains unclear how parliament will greet the two sets of
legislation, which are already generating controversy. Approval
by the cabinet does not guarantee passage by the parliament.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's spokesman Rafid Jaboori
applauded the sending of the national guard law to parliament as
"a way to confront ISIL", a reference to the militant group
Islamic State which controls large sections of the country.
Sunni political and tribal leaders have billed the national
guard law as a way to handle their own security in combating the
militant group.
The guard would be a locally-based force, answerable to the
provincial government, and then the prime minister. Sunni
leaders hope it will empower their communities, who distrust the
army and national police they blame for carrying out
indiscriminate arrests in the past.
Ending the ban on ex-members of the Baath Party, which ruled
Iraq before the U.S.-led invasion to topple Saddam Hussein in
2003, from public service has also been a main Sunni demand.
But Sunni cabinet members were disappointed by the second
draft law.
Dr. Muhannad Hussam, a politician and close aide to Deputy
Prime Minister Saleh Mutlaq, said the measure on
"debaathification" adopted by Shi'ite government ministers
without their Sunni counterparts was a disaster.
"This will create huge pressure against Sunni political
figures within the society," said Hussam, who attended the
cabinet meeting. "We had received promises. Now we found its not
real."
Still, Hussam said the Sunni ministers supported the
national guard bill, which he called "a start."
Iraq's debaathification policies have already been amended
twice since 2003, most recently at the beginning of the previous
government's term in 2010.
However, past efforts have failed to mend the damage from
the blanket expulsion of former Baath members, mostly Sunnis,
from public service in the first years of the U.S. military
occupation of Iraq.
(Reporting by Ned Parker, Editing by Angus MacSwan)