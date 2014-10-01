(Refiles with correct slug)
LONDON Oct 1 Oil producer Gulf Keystone
Petroleum has returned all staff to its operations in
Iraqi Kurdistan after evacuating international contractors from
the region due to escalating violence in August.
Production at the Kurdistan-focused company's flagship
Shaikan field was only affected by security threats for one day
in August and the oil producer said it was continuing to
increase output from the field to 40,000 barrels of oil per day
(bpd) by around the end of the year.
Daily production levels at the field have averaged 23,000
barrels since the firm's last market update on Aug. 28, Gulf
Keystone said.
Shares in the company were trading 7.2 percent higher at
0848 GMT.
Gulf Keystone is still awaiting payments for some of its
crude exported via trucks through Turkey and has started
diverting more supply to the domestic market.
The oil producer is now selling around 30 percent of oil
from Shaikan to the local market and has made $9.4 million in
gross revenue from domestic oil sales since the end of August.
"Receiving steady revenues from our domestic sales is
positive as we continue our constructive discussions regarding a
stable payment cycle for past and future export sales," said
Chief Executive John Gerstenlauer.
At the end of August the company said it was owed $35
million in crude export sales, but it did not provide an update
of this figure on Wednesday.
"While cash receipts via the domestic market is a positive
event, there is a limit to how much Shaikan heavy crude the
local market can absorb and therefore a resolution of the export
issue is crucial for the company," said Mirabaud Securities
analysts.
Gulf Keystone said 17 cargoes containing around 4 million
gross barrels of Shaikan crude have so far been sold to the
international market since January this year.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely and
William Hardy)