UPDATE 2-Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
* OPEC may face pressure to extend production cuts (Adds comment, updates prices)
BAGHDAD Oct 2 Militants took control of most of the western Iraqi town of Hit in Anbar province early on Thursday, security sources and local officials said.
"Ninety percent of the town of Hit has been overrun by militants," said Adnan al-Fahdawi, a provincial council member.
(Reporting by Rahim Salman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* OPEC may face pressure to extend production cuts (Adds comment, updates prices)
April 18 Australian shares finished lower on Tuesday as resources stocks were aggressively sold on fears of oversupply.