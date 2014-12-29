BAGHDAD A suicide bomber killed 11 people and wounded 23 others when he detonated explosives in a crowd of Shi'ite pilgrims walking north of Baghdad to the shrine city of Samarra, police and medical officials said.

The Shi'ite faithful had stopped at a tent serving pilgrims in Taji on Baghdad province's northern edge, the officials said.

"Suddenly a powerful explosion shook the area," said bystander Hatem Aziz. "I saw police and civilian cars packed with wounded rushing away."

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Ned Parker)