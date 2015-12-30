ANKARA If Baghdad wants to use force, it should be against Islamic State, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, after the Iraqi foreign minister threatened possible military action over Turkish troops deployed in northern Iraq.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, Davutoglu acknowledged there had been "miscommunication" over the troop deployment. He said that Ankara respected Iraqi sovereignty but added that Baghdad is not in control of one third of its own territory.

