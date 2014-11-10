BAGHDAD An aide to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in an air strike near the city of Falluja, Iraqi state television reported on Monday.

State television identified the man as Abu Huthaifa al-Yamani. It did not say when the strike took place or give further details. It was not immediately possible to confirm the death or whether Yamani was an aide to Baghdadi.

Contradictory reports have emerged over the fate of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after U.S.-led air strikes against the group in at least two locations in Iraq on Friday.

Major Curtis Kellogg, spokesman at the U.S. military's Central Command, said it had no information to corroborate media reports that Baghdadi was wounded in any strike on the city of Mosul in the north and al-Qaim to the west.

The strikes could have killed or wounded some of his aides, who Iraqi officials said were in gatherings targeted by the strikes.

Falluja is an Islamic State stronghold to the west of Baghdad.

