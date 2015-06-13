BAGHDAD, June 13 Islamic State militants
attacked government forces and their Shi'ite militia allies on
Saturday, killing 11 near the city of Baiji as part of the
battle for control of Iraq's biggest refinery, army and police
sources said.
Four suicide bombers in vehicles packed with explosives hit
security forces and the local headquarters of the Shi'ite
militias in the area of al-Hijjaj, 10 km (6 miles) to the south
of Baiji town, near the refinery, sources at the nearby Tikrit
security operations command said.
Iraqi government forces and powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite
militias face Islamic State on several fronts in Iraq, a major
oil producer and OPEC member.
They include areas around Baiji refinery, north of Baghdad,
and the city of Ramadi west of the capital, seized last month by
Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group that poses the
biggest threat to Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Ramadi is the provincial capital of Anbar Province, Iraq's
Sunni heartland.
On Wednesday, President Barack Obama ordered the deployment
of 450 more U.S. troops to Anbar to advise and assist fragile
Iraqi forces being built up to try to retake territory lost to
Islamic State.
Iraq has been struggling to find a formula for stability
since the last U.S. troops withdrew in 2011.
Islamic State's drive, hardline views and ambitions to
create a self-sustained caliphate where opponents are executed
or beheaded, have exacerbated a sectarian conflict.
The Iraqi army depends heavily on support from the umbrella
Shi'ite militia group Popular Mobilisation Front in the face of
advances from Islamic State.
Unlike its predecessor in Iraq al Qaeda, the group holds
territory it captures. It now controls about a third of Iraq in
the north and the west, as well as large parts of neighbouring
Syria.
Islamic State also holds territory in Libya and has militant
sympathisers in Egypt, the most populous Arab state.
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Alison Williams)