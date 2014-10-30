* Tribesmen promised safe passage then executed -witnesses
* Pressured in north, insurgents press advantage in Anbar
* Iraqi forces say set to take refinery town Baiji
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, Oct 30 Islamic State militants executed
at least 220 Iraqis in retaliation against a tribe's opposition
to their takeover of territory west of Baghdad, security sources
and witnesses said.
Two mass graves were discovered on Thursday containing some
of the 300 members of the Sunni Muslim Albu Nimr tribe that
Islamic State had seized this week. The captives, men aged
between 18 and 55, had been shot at close range, witnesses said.
The bodies of more than 70 Albu Nimr men were dumped near
the town of Hit in the Sunni heartland Anbar province, according
to witnesses who said most of the victims were members of the
police or an anti-Islamic State militia called Sahwa
(Awakening).
"Early this morning we found those corpses and we were told
by some Islamic State militants that 'those people are from
Sahwa, who fought your brothers the Islamic State, and this is
the punishment of anybody fighting Islamic State'," a witness
said.
The insurgents had ordered men from the tribe to leave their
villages and go to Hit, 130 km (80 miles) west of Baghdad,
promising them "safe passage", tribal leaders said. They were
then seized and shot.
A mass grave near the city of Ramadi, also in Anbar
province, contained 150 members of the same tribe, security
officials said.
The Awakening militia were established with the
encouragement of the United States to fight al Qaeda during the
U.S. "surge" offensive of 2006-2007.
Washington, which no longer has ground forces in Iraq but is
providing air support for Iraqi forces, hopes the government can
rebuild the shaky alliance with Sunni tribes, particularly in
Anbar which is now mostly under the control of Islamic State, a
group that follows an ultra-hardline version of Sunni Islam.
But Sunni tribal leaders complain that Shi'ite Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi has failed to deliver on promises of
weapons to counter Islamic State's machineguns, sniper rifles,
rocket-propelled grenades and tanks.
Sheikh Naeem al-Ga'oud, one of the leaders of the Albu Nimir
tribe, said: "The Americans are all talk and no action."
Islamic State was on the march in Anbar this year even
before it seized much of northern Iraq in June. As the
government and fighters from the autonomous Kurdish region have
begun to recapture territory in the north, Islamic State has
pressed its advances in Anbar, coming ever closer to Baghdad.
REFINERY TOWN
In the north, government forces said they were closing in on
the city of Baiji from two sides on Thursday in an attempt to
break Islamic State's siege of Iraq's biggest refinery.
A member of the Iraqi security forces said they might enter
the city in the next few hours but he acknowledged that roadside
bombs and landmines were slowing the advance.
"Now we are close to the checkpoint of southern Baiji, which
means less than 500 metres from the town," he said, requesting
anonymity.
"We haven't seen strong resistance by them (Islamic State)
but we are stopping every kilometre to defuse landmines."
His account could not be independently confirmed.
Islamic State fighters seized Baiji and surrounded the
sprawling refinery in June during a lightning offensive through
northern Iraq.
The group also controls a swathe of territory in
neighbouring Syria and has proclaimed a caliphate straddling
both countries.
Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters entered the Syrian town of
Kobani on Thursday to help efforts to push back Islamic State
militants who have besieged the town for the last 40 days.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)