By Dominic Evans
BAGHDAD, March 1 Iraq's army and Shi'ite militia
have launched a long-awaited offensive against Islamic State in
Salahuddin province, a stronghold of the radical Islamist
fighters north of Baghdad, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said
on Sunday.
The ultra-radical fighters control several strongholds in
the mainly Sunni Muslim province of Salahuddin, including
Tikrit, hometown of executed former president Saddam Hussein.
They also hold other towns on the Tigris river, north of the
government-held city of Samarra which Abadi visited on Sunday.
"The prime minister and armed forces chief ... announce the
start of the security campaign to liberate Salahuddin," a
statement issued by Abadi's office said as he met military
leaders in the province, where thousands of troops and militia
have gathered for battle.
In comments broadcast on Iraqi television, Abadi said the
Islamist militants would be pushed out of all of Salahuddin and
offered their supporters a final opportunity to hand themselves
in. "I call upon all those who have been deluded and made
mistakes in past to lay down arms today," he said.
"This is their last chance. If they insist on staying on
their wrong path they will receive the fair punishment they
deserve because they ... stood with terrorism."
Thousands of troops and fighters from Shi'ite militias known
as Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) have been mobilised for
the campaign against Islamic State in Salahuddin.
On Saturday residents reported heavy clashes around Samarra
after suicide bombers blew themselves up near to security forces
in attacks which may have aimed at disrupting the army and
militia preparations for the campaign.
Abadi's announcement follows several failed attempts to
drive the militants out of Tikrit since they swept towards
Baghdad last June, adding large parts of north and west Iraq to
the swathes of neighbouring Syria already under their control.
Months of U.S.-led air strikes, backed up by the Shi'ite
militias, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Iraqi soldiers have
contained Islamic State and pushed them back from around
Baghdad, the Kurdish north, and the eastern province of Diyala.
But they have held most of their strongholds in Salahuddin
and taken new territory in the western province of Anbar.
Fighting around al-Baghdadi in Anbar has highlighted the
challenge of defeating Islamic State fighters.
A senior U.S. officer said last week 800 Iraqi forces were
participating in the battle and appeared set to drive the
militants back. His optimistic comments echoed
those of Iraq's defence minister.
But nearly two weeks after launching the operation to retake
what are little more than a handful of villages on the Euphrates
river, five miles from a major military base, Baghdad has yet to
declare victory.
Abadi also visited Samarra's restored Shi'ite Askari shrine,
which was blown up in a 2006 attack which triggered the worst
period of Iraq's sectarian bloodshed, Iraqi television said.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Rosalind Russell)